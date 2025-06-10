Philippines' Visa-Free Entry Boosts Indian Travel Searches

Travel interest in the Philippines from Indian tourists has skyrocketed following the island nation's recent visa policy change. According to visa processing platform Atlys, searches increased by 28% on the platform after the Philippines announced a 14-day, visa-free entry for Indian nationals.

Historically, the Philippines ranked eighth on Atlys' list of most-searched Southeast Asian destinations. However, the recent visa announcement propelled the country to third place, trailing only Thailand and Indonesia. This shift highlights how visa accessibility directly impacts destination interest in India's rapidly expanding outbound travel market.

The data indicates that couples and honeymooners are leading this surge, accounting for 42% of the searches, followed by solo travelers at 27%. Interest mainly originates from cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. Air India's upcoming non-stop flights between Delhi and Manila, starting October 1, 2025, are expected to further enhance the Philippines' allure.