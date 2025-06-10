Left Menu

Philippines' Visa-Free Entry Boosts Indian Travel Searches

Travel searches for the Philippines from India surged 28% after visa-free entry was announced for Indian nationals. Previously ranked eighth, the Philippines now stands third among Southeast Asian destinations for Indian travelers. The interest is notably driven by couples, honeymooners, and solo travelers from major Indian cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 16:36 IST
Travel interest in the Philippines from Indian tourists has skyrocketed following the island nation's recent visa policy change. According to visa processing platform Atlys, searches increased by 28% on the platform after the Philippines announced a 14-day, visa-free entry for Indian nationals.

Historically, the Philippines ranked eighth on Atlys' list of most-searched Southeast Asian destinations. However, the recent visa announcement propelled the country to third place, trailing only Thailand and Indonesia. This shift highlights how visa accessibility directly impacts destination interest in India's rapidly expanding outbound travel market.

The data indicates that couples and honeymooners are leading this surge, accounting for 42% of the searches, followed by solo travelers at 27%. Interest mainly originates from cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. Air India's upcoming non-stop flights between Delhi and Manila, starting October 1, 2025, are expected to further enhance the Philippines' allure.

