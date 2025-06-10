Global Push for Ocean Protection: High Seas Treaty Gains Traction

The High Seas Treaty, designed to safeguard biodiversity in international waters, has seen a surge in support as 18 more countries ratified the agreement, bringing the total to 49. This Global treaty strives to conserve 30% of the world's oceans by 2030, known as the "30x30" goal.

The ratification announcement took place at the third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC-3), hosted by France alongside Costa Rica. This event marks the first significant UN conference in France since the COP-21 climate summit in 2015.

As India continues to evaluate the treaty's implications on its domestic laws, officials emphasize the need for legislative reviews before its ratification. Currently, 134 countries have signed the treaty, underscoring a collective commitment to ocean conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)