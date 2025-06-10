Tragic Delhi Fire: Family's Desperate Balcony Escape Ends in Tragedy

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Delhi's Dwarka area when a massive fire engulfed a duplex apartment, leading to the death of three family members who attempted to escape by jumping from their balcony.

The blaze began in a temple on the building's eighth floor and quickly spread, trapping residents inside. Despite their desperate efforts to evade the flames by reaching the ninth floor, the victims were forced to seek refuge on a balcony before ultimately jumping.

Reactions from the community and emergency responders highlighted the severity of the situation, with many criticizing delayed fire services and inadequate safety measures. The tragedy underscores the urgent need for improved fire safety standards in residential buildings.

