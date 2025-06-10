Left Menu

Tragic Delhi Fire: Family's Desperate Balcony Escape Ends in Tragedy

A devastating fire broke out in a Delhi apartment, claiming the lives of three family members after they attempted to escape from their balcony. The fire, originating from a temple on the eighth floor, spread rapidly, trapping the victims and causing tragic fatalities. Seven other family members survived.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Delhi's Dwarka area when a massive fire engulfed a duplex apartment, leading to the death of three family members who attempted to escape by jumping from their balcony.

The blaze began in a temple on the building's eighth floor and quickly spread, trapping residents inside. Despite their desperate efforts to evade the flames by reaching the ninth floor, the victims were forced to seek refuge on a balcony before ultimately jumping.

Reactions from the community and emergency responders highlighted the severity of the situation, with many criticizing delayed fire services and inadequate safety measures. The tragedy underscores the urgent need for improved fire safety standards in residential buildings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

