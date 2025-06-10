Left Menu

India Advances in Weather Forecasting under PM Modi's Leadership

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised India's progress in weather forecasting under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He led a review meeting on flood management, urging coordination among agencies, expansion of technology use, and more accurate forecasting. Several initiatives have enhanced India's disaster management capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:38 IST
India Advances in Weather Forecasting under PM Modi's Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decade, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has significantly advanced in weather forecasting, positioning itself alongside developed countries, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He highlighted this transformation during a high-level review meeting on flood management preparedness.

Shah urged the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to collaborate closely with states for efficient flood management. He also advised the Ministry of Jal Shakti, NDMA, and the National Remote Sensing Centre to keep a vigilant eye on glacial lakes to preempt potential outbursts, as per an official statement.

In his remarks, Shah emphasized that India's disaster management strategies, guided by a 'zero casualty approach,' must evolve to ensure effective flood control. He advocated for integrating space technology, enhancing forecast accuracy, and streamlining early warning systems in collaboration with state and district authorities.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025