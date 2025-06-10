India Advances in Weather Forecasting under PM Modi's Leadership
Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised India's progress in weather forecasting under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He led a review meeting on flood management, urging coordination among agencies, expansion of technology use, and more accurate forecasting. Several initiatives have enhanced India's disaster management capabilities.
In a decade, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has significantly advanced in weather forecasting, positioning itself alongside developed countries, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He highlighted this transformation during a high-level review meeting on flood management preparedness.
Shah urged the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to collaborate closely with states for efficient flood management. He also advised the Ministry of Jal Shakti, NDMA, and the National Remote Sensing Centre to keep a vigilant eye on glacial lakes to preempt potential outbursts, as per an official statement.
In his remarks, Shah emphasized that India's disaster management strategies, guided by a 'zero casualty approach,' must evolve to ensure effective flood control. He advocated for integrating space technology, enhancing forecast accuracy, and streamlining early warning systems in collaboration with state and district authorities.
