Kolkata Metro Power Substation Stalled by Encroachment

The Kolkata Metro Railway has reported a delay in commissioning a critical power substation in the North-South corridor due to encroachment issues in the southern part of the city. On Tuesday, General Manager P. Uday Kumar Reddy, accompanied by senior officials, assessed the situation at the Masterda Surya Sen metro station in Bansdroni.

A Metro Railway spokesperson revealed that unauthorized individuals have converted railway land outside the station's gate 2 into a bus stand. Despite repeated pleas to clear the encroachment—allegedly influenced by local figures—efforts have so far been unsuccessful, impeding the establishment of the substation.

Local councilor Prosenjit Das expressed optimism about an amicable resolution. Discussions between stakeholders, including police interventions, could lead to the removal of the encroachment and relocation of the bus stand, though Reddy was unavailable for further comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)