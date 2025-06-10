Kolkata Metro Power Substation Stalled by Encroachment
The commissioning of a Kolkata Metro power substation has been delayed due to land encroachment near the Masterda Surya Sen station. Efforts to clear the encroached land have been hindered by local influences. Authorities are in discussions to resolve the issue for public benefit.
- Country:
- India
The Kolkata Metro Railway has reported a delay in commissioning a critical power substation in the North-South corridor due to encroachment issues in the southern part of the city. On Tuesday, General Manager P. Uday Kumar Reddy, accompanied by senior officials, assessed the situation at the Masterda Surya Sen metro station in Bansdroni.
A Metro Railway spokesperson revealed that unauthorized individuals have converted railway land outside the station's gate 2 into a bus stand. Despite repeated pleas to clear the encroachment—allegedly influenced by local figures—efforts have so far been unsuccessful, impeding the establishment of the substation.
Local councilor Prosenjit Das expressed optimism about an amicable resolution. Discussions between stakeholders, including police interventions, could lead to the removal of the encroachment and relocation of the bus stand, though Reddy was unavailable for further comments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Allahabad High Court Rejects Goddess Radha's Role in Mathura Land Dispute
Judicial Commission Submits Findings on Munambam Land Dispute
Tragic End for Mobile Phone Dealer Amid Land Dispute
Court Dismisses Azam Khan's Petitions in Rampur Land Dispute
Life Sentences in Kokrajhar Land Dispute Murder Case