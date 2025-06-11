Rachel Reeves' Bold Finance Approach: A $2.7 Trillion Vision for Britain's Future
British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves is set to unveil a groundbreaking multi-year spending review, allocating over 2 trillion pounds through 2029. Key investments include research and development, nuclear power expansion, transport projects, and affordable housing. These measures aim to foster growth, improve energy security, and enhance infrastructure.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves is preparing to unveil her first multi-year spending review, earmarking over 2 trillion pounds until 2029. This financial blueprint aims to boost economic growth and enhance infrastructure across the UK.
A significant portion of the budget will support research and development with 86 billion pounds allocated to advance sectors such as artificial intelligence and biotechnology. The government highlights that these investments will foster innovation, generate jobs, and drive economic growth.
Reeves has also prioritized nuclear power, committing 14.2 billion pounds to the Sizewell C plant and 2.5 billion to small modular reactors. These efforts align with Britain's goals of boosting energy security and meeting climate targets. Additional investments in transport infrastructure, affordable housing, and submarines also feature prominently in the review, reflecting a comprehensive approach to the nation's needs.
