China Eases Rare Earths Export Restrictions Amid International Deal
JL MAG Rare-Earth has secured export licenses for rare earths magnets and components, following China's inclusion of these items in an export control list. This development comes after an international agreement aimed at resolving trade restrictions. Approvals are underway as Beijing addresses the extensive backlog in export applications.
Chinese rare earth magnet manufacturer JL MAG Rare-Earth announced Wednesday the acquisition of export licenses for products, including magnets and motor components, destined for the U.S., Europe, and Southeast Asia.
The licenses come on the heels of China's decision to add certain rare earth minerals to an export control list in April. JL MAG highlighted ongoing approvals in a statement on Shenzhen's stock exchange investor relations platform, though specific approval dates remain undisclosed. This announcement followed discussions between U.S. and Chinese officials in London, where U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick indicated progress in resolving the rare earths trade dispute.
China has offered to accelerate approval processes for European firms as backlog surges overwhelming the small commerce department overseeing the export controls. The restrictions have disrupted global supply chains vital to industries like automotive, aerospace, semiconductors, and defense contracting.
