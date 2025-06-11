Drone Devastation: Kharkiv Under Siege

In a concentrated blitz, Russian drones besieged the city of Kharkiv, resulting in three deaths and injuries to 64 people, including nine children, according to Ukrainian officials on Wednesday. The night-time assault is part of heightened retaliatory actions by Moscow following recent Ukrainian attacks.

Kharkiv, situated near Ukraine's northeastern border, has remained a frequent target throughout the conflict. The latest strike deployed 17 drones, causing fires in multi-storey buildings and damaging public infrastructure, as per the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov.

Ukrainian military sources report Russia launched 85 drones, with 40 intercepted. Emergency services responded swiftly to the crisis, providing care to the injured, including children as young as two. Both Ukraine and Russia claim not to target civilians, but the human toll continues to rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)