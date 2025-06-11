Reviving Lifelines: Sambhal's Ambitious River Rejuvenation Project

The 'One District, Five Rivers' project was launched in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district on Wednesday, marking a significant step toward environmental restoration.

The initiative includes the rejuvenation of the Sot, Mahwa, Vardha Mar, Mahishmati, and an unnamed river, vital for water recharge and flood management.

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya noted that 60% of the project is complete, with a focus on completing the remaining work within the financial year. Additionally, plans for rainwater harvesting under MNREGA are in place as part of the wider state effort led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

