Reviving Lifelines: Sambhal's Ambitious River Rejuvenation Project

Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district has launched the 'One District, Five Rivers' project. This ambitious initiative aims to rejuvenate five seasonal rivers, key for water recharge. With 60% progress, the project includes rainwater harvesting plans under MNREGA. The initiative supports the broader state effort in river revival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The 'One District, Five Rivers' project was launched in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district on Wednesday, marking a significant step toward environmental restoration.

The initiative includes the rejuvenation of the Sot, Mahwa, Vardha Mar, Mahishmati, and an unnamed river, vital for water recharge and flood management.

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya noted that 60% of the project is complete, with a focus on completing the remaining work within the financial year. Additionally, plans for rainwater harvesting under MNREGA are in place as part of the wider state effort led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

