Taiwan's Unyielding Resilience Against Quakes
A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck near Hualien City, Taiwan, shaking buildings in Taipei. No major damage was reported. Taiwan, situated on the 'Ring of Fire,' regularly experiences earthquakes. Building codes and public education campaigns since a devastating 1999 quake have significantly reduced earthquake damage and improved preparedness.
- Country:
- Taiwan
An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck near Hualien City, Taiwan, shortly after cellular alarms alerted residents at 7:01 pm Wednesday.
While the US Geological Survey recorded the quake at a depth of 31.1 km, Taiwan's Central Weather Administration reported a slightly higher magnitude of 6.4. Such discrepancies are common due to different measurement techniques.
In Taipei, buildings swayed for about a minute; however, there were no immediate reports of significant damage. Situated on the 'Ring of Fire,' Taiwan has fortified its infrastructure since the 1999 quake that killed over 2,400 people, enhancing its earthquake preparedness and response.
(With inputs from agencies.)