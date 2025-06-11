Taiwan's Unyielding Resilience Against Quakes

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck near Hualien City, Taiwan, shortly after cellular alarms alerted residents at 7:01 pm Wednesday.

While the US Geological Survey recorded the quake at a depth of 31.1 km, Taiwan's Central Weather Administration reported a slightly higher magnitude of 6.4. Such discrepancies are common due to different measurement techniques.

In Taipei, buildings swayed for about a minute; however, there were no immediate reports of significant damage. Situated on the 'Ring of Fire,' Taiwan has fortified its infrastructure since the 1999 quake that killed over 2,400 people, enhancing its earthquake preparedness and response.

(With inputs from agencies.)