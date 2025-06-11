Sizzling Heatwave Sweeps Uttar Pradesh: Meteorological Department Issues Warnings
Uttar Pradesh endured scorching temperatures on Wednesday, with many areas exceeding 40°C. Agra recorded the highest temperature at 45.4°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of persistent heatwaves and advised staying indoors. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are forecasted for eastern UP on Thursday.
On a sweltering Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh baked under scorching heat as temperatures soared beyond 40 degrees Celsius across much of the state, with Agra hitting a blistering 45.4 degrees.
The India Meteorological Department reported that Lucknow reached a stifling 42 degrees, marking 2.7 degrees above the norm. Citizens were cautioned to stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day and keep hydrated.
Amid heatwave advisories, a forecast of thunderstorms and gusty winds in eastern regions promises a slight respite on Thursday.
