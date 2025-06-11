Sizzling Heatwave Sweeps Uttar Pradesh: Meteorological Department Issues Warnings

On a sweltering Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh baked under scorching heat as temperatures soared beyond 40 degrees Celsius across much of the state, with Agra hitting a blistering 45.4 degrees.

The India Meteorological Department reported that Lucknow reached a stifling 42 degrees, marking 2.7 degrees above the norm. Citizens were cautioned to stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day and keep hydrated.

Amid heatwave advisories, a forecast of thunderstorms and gusty winds in eastern regions promises a slight respite on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)