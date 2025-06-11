Heat Rises, Aid Falls: The Battle Over LIHEAP's Future

The U.S. Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a lifesaving aid for low-income households, stands on the brink as federal budget cuts loom. With President Trump's administration proposing its elimination, experts raise alarms over potential lethal repercussions amid climbing temperatures and rising utility costs.

Venus Little, president of a tenants association in Washington, D.C., highlights the critical role of LIHEAP, particularly as renters grapple with high utility bills. "It's cold-hearted," she remarks, emphasizing the difference the program makes for many families.

As local officials strive to replace federal funds, concerns grow that without LIHEAP, vulnerable groups will suffer during increasingly severe heat waves. The debate continues as federal lawmakers deliberate, while cities like Austin implement air conditioning mandates to combat extreme heat.

