Left Menu

Chennai Launches First Gig Workers Lounge

The Greater Chennai Corporation has inaugurated a gig workers lounge in Anna Nagar, benefiting food delivery agents with facilities like air conditioning and charging points. Tamil Nadu's initiative, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, aims to provide a rest space for gig workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-06-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 22:08 IST
Chennai Launches First Gig Workers Lounge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pioneering move, the Greater Chennai Corporation has launched a state-of-the-art gig workers lounge in Anna Nagar. The facility aims to aid food delivery agents and other gig workers, offering amenities such as air conditioning, charging stations, and toilets for their convenience.

This Scandinavian-designed lounge was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, as part of a promise made during the State Assembly sessions. The initiative looks to support the city's gig workers, particularly women, providing them a respite from their tiring work schedules.

Built at a cost of Rs 25 lakh, the gig workers lounge is the first of its kind in the country and signifies the Dravidian model government's progressive agenda. The state plans to extend similar facilities across major cities like Chennai and Coimbatore soon.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025