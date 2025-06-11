Chennai Launches First Gig Workers Lounge

In a pioneering move, the Greater Chennai Corporation has launched a state-of-the-art gig workers lounge in Anna Nagar. The facility aims to aid food delivery agents and other gig workers, offering amenities such as air conditioning, charging stations, and toilets for their convenience.

This Scandinavian-designed lounge was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, as part of a promise made during the State Assembly sessions. The initiative looks to support the city's gig workers, particularly women, providing them a respite from their tiring work schedules.

Built at a cost of Rs 25 lakh, the gig workers lounge is the first of its kind in the country and signifies the Dravidian model government's progressive agenda. The state plans to extend similar facilities across major cities like Chennai and Coimbatore soon.