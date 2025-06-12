High-Tension Trauma: Fire Incident Injures Two Boys in Delhi

In a distressing incident in Delhi's Nangloi area, two young boys suffered severe burn injuries after being exposed to a high-tension wire during a fire outbreak in a residential area. Officials from the Delhi Fire Service reported the incident on Thursday.

The conflagration was initially reported at 6:36 pm from Sainik Colony on Wednesday. Emergency services, including three fire tenders, were dispatched swiftly to the scene and succeeded in bringing the blaze under control by 9:25 pm.

According to Delhi Fire Service Chief Atul Garg, the young victims, Suryansh, aged 10, and Ritik, aged 9, were rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital by local residents. Suryansh sustained burns covering 35 percent of his body, while Ritik had 19 percent burns. Both are reported to be in stable condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)