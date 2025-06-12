Revamping Delhi's Congested Roads: Underpass and Flyover in Focus

The Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi has embarked on a significant project to address traffic congestion at two critical locations: an underpass at the Shadipur depot intersection and a flyover along Desh Bandhu Gupta Road.

A meeting held in April with Delhi's chief secretary focused on proposals to decongest these high-traffic areas. The PWD is exploring the construction of an underpass at Shadipur to enhance traffic flow, with tenders issued to perform feasibility studies on both proposed projects.

The Desh Bandhu Gupta Road frequently experiences severe congestion due to slow-moving vehicles and peak-hour cross movements in busy areas like Paharganj. The project will study road traffic volume across seven traffic signals and explore possible road widening efforts, alongside a detailed analysis planned for the Shadipur intersection. Consultants will conduct a cost-benefit analysis of the proposed scheme, considering economic, environmental, and social aspects.

