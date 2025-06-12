Inferno Strikes Sizing Unit in Thane

A significant fire broke out at a sizing unit in Mitpada within Thane's Bhiwandi area on Thursday evening, as per local officials. Despite the intensity of the blaze, no injuries have been reported, according to an official from the Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation fire brigade.

The fire ignited at approximately 8 pm and was eventually controlled by 10:45 pm, thanks to the efforts of two dedicated fire engines deployed on site. Firefighters worked diligently to minimize damage and ensure safety in the affected industrial area.

Currently, the cause behind the fire remains under investigation as officials are ascertaining the exact reason for the outbreak. The incident serves as a reminder of the crucial need for fire safety compliance among industrial units.

(With inputs from agencies.)