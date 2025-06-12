Left Menu

Inferno Strikes Sizing Unit in Thane

A significant fire erupted at a sizing unit in Bhiwandi, Thane, with no reported injuries. The fire blazed from 8 pm and was controlled by 10:45 pm via the efforts of two fire engines. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation by officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 12-06-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 23:10 IST
Inferno Strikes Sizing Unit in Thane
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant fire broke out at a sizing unit in Mitpada within Thane's Bhiwandi area on Thursday evening, as per local officials. Despite the intensity of the blaze, no injuries have been reported, according to an official from the Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation fire brigade.

The fire ignited at approximately 8 pm and was eventually controlled by 10:45 pm, thanks to the efforts of two dedicated fire engines deployed on site. Firefighters worked diligently to minimize damage and ensure safety in the affected industrial area.

Currently, the cause behind the fire remains under investigation as officials are ascertaining the exact reason for the outbreak. The incident serves as a reminder of the crucial need for fire safety compliance among industrial units.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025