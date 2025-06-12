Devastating Floods in Eastern Cape: Death Toll Climbs to 78

The death toll from heavy flooding in South Africa's Eastern Cape province has tragically increased to 78, with authorities cautioning that the number could rise as rescue operations continue.

This week, parts of the region were bombarded with heavy rain and snow, leading to what officials describe as a severe winter cold front.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa, confirmed the rising toll, emphasizing the growing challenges posed by climate change-induced flooding.

(With inputs from agencies.)