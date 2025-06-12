Left Menu

Devastating Floods in Eastern Cape: Death Toll Climbs to 78

The death toll from severe flooding in South Africa's Eastern Cape province has risen to 78, with search and rescue efforts ongoing. The region experienced heavy rain and snow due to a winter cold front, causing significant disruptions and intensified flooding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 12-06-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 23:19 IST
Devastating Floods in Eastern Cape: Death Toll Climbs to 78
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The death toll from heavy flooding in South Africa's Eastern Cape province has tragically increased to 78, with authorities cautioning that the number could rise as rescue operations continue.

This week, parts of the region were bombarded with heavy rain and snow, leading to what officials describe as a severe winter cold front.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa, confirmed the rising toll, emphasizing the growing challenges posed by climate change-induced flooding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025