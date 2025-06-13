Devastating Floods in Eastern Cape, South Africa Leave 78 Dead

The death toll from severe flooding in South Africa's Eastern Cape province rose to at least 78 by Thursday. Top officials highlighted the lack of resources that handicapped initial rescue operations following the disaster.

Rescue teams have tirelessly searched through debris and floodwater, looking for missing individuals and recovering bodies after heavy rains led a river to burst its banks, primarily affecting the town of Mthatha and surrounding areas. Victims and parts of their homes and vehicles were swept away by the forceful floodwaters.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane expressed the dire situation, stating that the floods struck while many residents were asleep, leaving authorities overwhelmed due to the absence of essential rescue tools. In response, the National Disaster Management Center has been activated to support localized efforts.

