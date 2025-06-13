Deluge in San Antonio: Fatal Floods Sweep the City

Heavy rainfall in San Antonio resulted in rapid flooding that submerged roads, swept away vehicles, and forced some residents to seek refuge in trees. The extreme weather led to firefighters conducting multiple rescues across the city.

Authorities reported a grim tally of four fatalities, all in the city's northeast, where numerous vehicles were discovered submerged in water. Dramatic images and videos emerged showing smashed and overturned cars.

Officers and firefighters responded to a significant number of calls for help, with the fire department performing 65 rescues in the early hours. Meteorologists attributed the flooding to a slow-moving storm that unloaded over seven inches of rain in certain areas.