Left Menu

Deluge in San Antonio: Fatal Floods Sweep the City

San Antonio was hit by heavy rains leading to severe flooding, submerging roads and sweeping vehicles away. Firefighters rescued numerous individuals, and at least four lives were lost with two more missing. The deluge, resulting from early morning thunderstorms, caused widespread chaos in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanantonio | Updated: 13-06-2025 01:28 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 01:28 IST
Deluge in San Antonio: Fatal Floods Sweep the City
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Heavy rainfall in San Antonio resulted in rapid flooding that submerged roads, swept away vehicles, and forced some residents to seek refuge in trees. The extreme weather led to firefighters conducting multiple rescues across the city.

Authorities reported a grim tally of four fatalities, all in the city's northeast, where numerous vehicles were discovered submerged in water. Dramatic images and videos emerged showing smashed and overturned cars.

Officers and firefighters responded to a significant number of calls for help, with the fire department performing 65 rescues in the early hours. Meteorologists attributed the flooding to a slow-moving storm that unloaded over seven inches of rain in certain areas.

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025