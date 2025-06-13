Monsoon Set to Thrive: Early Start and Impact on Indian Agriculture
The southwest monsoon is advancing swiftly across India, expected to reach Delhi by June 22-23, ahead of the typical date. Early onset was noted in Kerala, with progress hindered before resuming. While an early start doesn't guarantee total seasonal rainfall, the monsoon is vital for agriculture and water resources.
This week, the southwest monsoon demonstrated strong momentum, set to cover much of northwest India, including Delhi, by June 25, says the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
After an early start in Kerala on May 24, the monsoon rapidly advanced under powerful low-pressure systems, reaching central Maharashtra and the northeast but stalled in late May before reactivating in early June. The country faced heightened heatwave conditions due to scarce rainfall in early June.
With the monsoon crucial to India's agriculture and water resources, its arrival ahead of schedule promises potentially favourable conditions for farmers and regional water reservoirs despite not directly affecting total seasonal rainfall.
