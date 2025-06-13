CREDAI Teams Up with Adani Cement for Sustainable Construction Drive

In a strategic move towards greener construction, CREDAI has announced a partnership with Adani Cement, focusing on sustainable and high-quality building practices.

The collaboration, revealed during CREDAI's Governing Council meeting, highlights the launch of the Green India and Skilling Councils, aiming to enhance environmental stewardship and workforce skills in the industry.

Adani Cement will provide GRIHA-certified products and technical support, empowering CREDAI members to improve construction standards, while initiatives like reforestation in Nashik District demonstrate their commitment to sustainability.