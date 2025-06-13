CREDAI Teams Up with Adani Cement for Sustainable Construction Drive
CREDAI has partnered with Adani Cement to bolster sustainable construction practices. This collaboration will leverage Adani's premium products and services, fostering quality and eco-friendly construction nationwide. CREDAI's new Green India and Skilling Councils aim to promote environmental conservation and workforce development, enhancing industry standards.
In a strategic move towards greener construction, CREDAI has announced a partnership with Adani Cement, focusing on sustainable and high-quality building practices.
The collaboration, revealed during CREDAI's Governing Council meeting, highlights the launch of the Green India and Skilling Councils, aiming to enhance environmental stewardship and workforce skills in the industry.
Adani Cement will provide GRIHA-certified products and technical support, empowering CREDAI members to improve construction standards, while initiatives like reforestation in Nashik District demonstrate their commitment to sustainability.
