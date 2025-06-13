Kerala Braces for Heavy Monsoon Showers Amid Alerts

The state of Kerala is facing an impending weather event with heavy rainfall anticipated over the next five days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This weather pattern is attributed to westerly winds and a cyclonic circulation over northern Karnataka.

Alert levels have been established by the IMD, including an orange alert in 10 districts and a red alert in two districts for Saturday, signifying heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. Residents and fishermen are advised to exercise caution due to expected strong winds and dangerous marine conditions along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coast.

Since the early arrival of the monsoon on May 24, Kerala has already experienced significant rainfall, resulting in extensive damage to infrastructure, including roads and power lines. The anticipated increase in rain intensity underscores the need for vigilant monitoring and preparedness across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)