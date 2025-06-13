Left Menu

Kerala Braces for Heavy Monsoon Showers Amid Alerts

Kerala is set to experience widespread rainfall due to westerly winds and a cyclonic circulation over northern Karnataka. The IMD has issued various alerts, including a red alert in some districts, cautioning against fishing due to strong winds and rough weather along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coast.

The state of Kerala is facing an impending weather event with heavy rainfall anticipated over the next five days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This weather pattern is attributed to westerly winds and a cyclonic circulation over northern Karnataka.

Alert levels have been established by the IMD, including an orange alert in 10 districts and a red alert in two districts for Saturday, signifying heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. Residents and fishermen are advised to exercise caution due to expected strong winds and dangerous marine conditions along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coast.

Since the early arrival of the monsoon on May 24, Kerala has already experienced significant rainfall, resulting in extensive damage to infrastructure, including roads and power lines. The anticipated increase in rain intensity underscores the need for vigilant monitoring and preparedness across the region.

