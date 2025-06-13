Tropical Storm Wutip Wreaks Havoc on Hainan

A severe tropical storm named Wutip has prompted the evacuation of thousands, forced the closure of educational institutions, and grounded flights on Hainan island in China. The storm is currently progressing toward the southern coast, posing significant threats to the area's infrastructure and public safety.

According to images circulated by a Chinese news source, the storm's fury is evident in the overturned trees and debris scattered at a construction site in the popular coastal city of Sanya. In response to the looming danger, all schools, tourist sites, and construction operations in Sanya have been shut down, while the airport halted its operations, per Xinhua News Agency.

As Wutip, Cantonese for "butterfly," intensifies with winds of 108 km/h, it is predicted to change direction and make landfall around noon Saturday. Coastal provinces are in preparation mode, with rescue operations on standby and fishing boats recalled amid forecasts of heavy rainfall and possible tornadoes.

(With inputs from agencies.)