Torrential Rains Wreak Havoc in Palghar: Infrastructure and Homes Damaged
Heavy rains hit Palghar district over the past 24 hours, causing damage to homes, power infrastructure, and two buses. The rains started Thursday night. Dahanu and Palghar talukas suffered significant damage. No injuries were reported, but a power pole collapse disrupted electricity in Boisar.
Heavy rains have hit Palghar district, resulting in widespread damage to homes and infrastructure, an official report confirmed. The storm, which began late Thursday, has led to incidents involving damaged houses and utilities, primarily affecting Dahanu and Palghar talukas.
Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the Palghar District Disaster Management Cell, reported that 70 houses in Dahanu and 22 in Palghar taluka were damaged, with additional incidents in Talasari and Vikramgad. The damage includes partial wall collapses and roofs blown off. Compensation assessments, known as Panchnamas, are currently underway.
The severe weather also impacted transportation, as two Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation buses were damaged by a fallen tree branch. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Additionally, a power pole collapse in Boisar's Sushil Nagar area has disrupted electricity in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
