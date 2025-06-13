Rain Relief on the Horizon for Arunachal Pradesh
After a dry start to June, Arunachal Pradesh is set for significant rainfall from June 16 to June 19, as predicted by the meteorological office. This follows an exceptionally dry period early in the month. The upcoming rain is expected to alleviate unusually high temperatures and improve conditions in the coming weeks.
Arunachal Pradesh is poised to receive a much-needed spell of rainfall after a week marked by hot and dry conditions. The meteorological office has confirmed that the state can expect significant precipitation from June 16 to June 19.
Weather conditions are set to change, with an increase in activity leading to scattered and widespread rain across several districts, according to the State Disaster Management Department. Districts such as Tawang, Kurung Kumey, and Namsai are likely to experience frequent showers.
The early June period saw a significant shortfall in rainfall, exacerbating high temperatures across the region. However, predictions indicate an improvement, with rainfall expected to exceed average levels later in the month, providing much-needed relief.
(With inputs from agencies.)
