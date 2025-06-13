Leak Repaired on Russian ISS Segment

On Friday, the Russian space agency Roscosmos confirmed the repair of a leak on its segment of the International Space Station (ISS). This statement was reported by the Interfax news agency.

As investigations continue, NASA has decided to indefinitely delay a mission involving a four-person crew to the ISS. The decision comes amid concerns over air leaks identified in the Russian segment of the space station.

These developments highlight the ongoing technical challenges faced by international space agencies as they collaborate on the long-term operation and maintenance of the orbiting laboratory.

(With inputs from agencies.)