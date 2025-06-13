Left Menu

Leak Repaired on Russian ISS Segment

The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, has announced the successful repair of a leak in the Russian segment of the International Space Station. Meanwhile, NASA has indefinitely postponed a mission involving a four-person crew to the ISS due to ongoing investigations into air leaks in the same segment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-06-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 19:49 IST
On Friday, the Russian space agency Roscosmos confirmed the repair of a leak on its segment of the International Space Station (ISS). This statement was reported by the Interfax news agency.

As investigations continue, NASA has decided to indefinitely delay a mission involving a four-person crew to the ISS. The decision comes amid concerns over air leaks identified in the Russian segment of the space station.

These developments highlight the ongoing technical challenges faced by international space agencies as they collaborate on the long-term operation and maintenance of the orbiting laboratory.

