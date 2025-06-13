Typhoon Wutip Hits Southern China: Evacuations and Closures as Storm Intensifies

In a dramatic turn of events, Typhoon Wutip forced authorities to evacuate thousands, close schools, and cancel flights across parts of China's Hainan Island on Friday. The storm, upgraded from a severe tropical storm, left a trail of destruction as it moved towards the southern coast.

The typhoon was expected to bring extreme weather, including strong winds, heavy rain, and elevated waves, according to Guangdong's Department of Emergency Management. Already, images released showcased the extensive damage, with uprooted trees and debris scattered at construction sites in Sanya, a coveted resort destination.

With Wutip's maximum sustained winds reaching 119 km/h, rescue operations intensified as the storm neared mainland China. Guangdong province prepared emergency resources, and over 49,000 fishing boats were called back to port, while more weather warnings, including potential tornadoes, were issued by meteorological authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)