CREDAI and Adani Cement Unite for Sustainable Construction Excellence

In a transformative alliance, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) has teamed up with Adani Cement to advocate for sustainable practices in the construction sector. Announced during CREDAI's Governing Council meeting, this partnership intends to emphasize high-quality development standards.

CREDAI's Green India Council and Skilling Council initiatives further underscore the organization's commitment to environmental protection and economic growth. The councils aim to integrate sustainability and workforce development, enhancing construction procedures and safety standards across India's real estate sector.

Adani Cement will contribute its premium, GRIHA-certified materials, green concrete solutions, and technical expertise to this collaborative effort. The reforestation initiative, starting with 9,000 acres in Nashik District, showcases a community-driven approach to environmental stewardship, while the Skilling Council is poised to build a future-ready workforce by offering specialized upskilling programs.