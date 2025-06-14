Health Sector Updates: Breakthroughs and Challenges

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has extended its review period of KalVista Pharmaceuticals' drug for dealing with hereditary swelling disorders, citing an overwhelming workload. In contrast, the FDA approved a new bladder cancer treatment from UroGen Pharma, boosting the company's stock by over 50%.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reversing layoffs from the Trump administration, rehiring 450 employees. Meanwhile, AstraZeneca has entered a significant $5.3 billion agreement with China's CSPC Pharmaceutical Group to develop chronic disease therapies, a strategic move aimed at reinvigorating its operations in China.

Controversy arises with U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. replacing vaccine advisors allegedly influenced by pharmaceutical funding. Further, Trump's Medicaid cuts may jeopardize rural healthcare services. In corporate news, Thermo Fisher plans to sell part of its diagnostics unit, while BioNTech acquires CureVac to enhance mRNA cancer treatment research.