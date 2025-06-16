Left Menu

Delhi's Multimillion Plan to Tackle Road Dust Pollution

The Delhi government has launched a Rs 2,388 crore project to mitigate road dust pollution over ten years. The plan includes hiring 250 water sprinkler machines with anti-smog guns and 70 mechanical road sweeping machines with water sprinklers. The strategy aims to enhance the city's air quality significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 17:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is set to invest Rs 2,388 crore over a decade in an ambitious project aimed at tackling road dust pollution. This initiative, greenlit by the Cabinet, involves deploying 250 water sprinkler machines equipped with anti-smog guns, totaling Rs 1,158 crore, while 70 mechanical road sweeping machines will be hired at Rs 1,230 crore over seven years.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa initiated the launch, while the project execution will be handled by the Public Works Department (PWD). These efforts exclude footpath dust removal and central verge greening but aim to significantly improve Delhi's air quality through efficient resource use.

Despite initial resistance from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the project, underlining the urgency of pollution control, received approval for execution by the PWD. Working in shifts, supported by the DJB's provision of 15,000 kiloliters of treated water daily, the project will initially cover 1,400 kilometers of Delhi's main roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

