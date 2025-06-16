Nilo the Poodle: A Surprising Hero in Spain’s Beach Rescue Squad

Nilo, a two-year-old Standard Poodle, has made waves by joining a predominantly Labrador crew on a beach rescue squad at Las Lindas in Malaga, Spain. With a life vest and sunblock, Nilo assists lifeguards in rescuing swimmers.

Historically used for water rescue, poodles like Nilo have been recognized for their intelligence and adaptability. Miguel Sanchez-Merenciano, Nilo's handler, explained the dog's transition from being scared of loud noises to mastering swimming techniques tailored for rescue missions.

Nilo's presence on the team highlights the versatility of poodle breeds, traditionally used in hunting and retrieval across European waters, as they bring resilience and skill to modern rescue efforts.