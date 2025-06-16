Left Menu

Greek Firefighters Battle Blazing Inferno Near Athens

Firefighters in Greece, assisted by aircraft and engines, are battling a severe wildfire near Athens. Authorities have ordered evacuations in affected areas. Greece has been heavily impacted by climate-exacerbated extreme weather. This year, a record number of firefighters have been hired in preparation for a challenging fire season.

16-06-2025
In a tense battle against nature, dozens of Greek firefighters are actively engaged in combating a fierce wildfire near Athens. The blaze, which has raged through dense forests close to the village of Ano Souli, has prompted authorities to enforce evacuations.

With the assistance of 17 aircraft and 30 fire engines, 120 firefighters have been dispatched to the scene, located approximately 40 kilometers from the capital. The situation is yet another example of the increasing frequency of extreme weather events that have struck Greece.

This year, the nation has prepared for an arduous firefighting season by hiring a record number of firefighters. Climate change has intensified the challenges, as evidenced by one of Europe's largest wildfires in northern Greece, causing significant casualties and destruction in 2023.

