Kanpur's Electric Future: A 700 Crore Investment to Energize India's EV Hub

The Uttar Pradesh government has unveiled an ambitious plan to transform Kanpur into a significant hub for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing with an investment of Rs 700 crore. This initiative aims to bolster the local economy and create employment by establishing a cutting-edge EV park over 500 acres near Bhimsen.

According to the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), the project, part of the Kanpur Metropolitan Development Vision - 2030, will be executed under the Public-Private Partnership model. The park will house facilities to produce electric motors, chassis, steel parts, and lithium-ion cells, alongside an integrated cluster to support SMEs.

A dedicated research and development center will play a crucial role in driving innovation and advancing EV technologies. Positioned strategically near a dedicated freight corridor, the park offers logistical advantages, promising seamless transportation of materials and finished products, thereby enhancing Kanpur's role in India's evolving EV ecosystem.

