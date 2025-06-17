Left Menu

Climate Change and the Amplified Waves: A New Reality for Extreme Weather

A recent study reveals that climate change has tripled the frequency of atmospheric wave events linked to extreme summer weather over the last 75 years. These amplified planetary waves cause stagnant weather patterns resulting in prolonged heat waves, droughts, and floods. The study indicates human-induced climate change as a major factor.

Climate change has led to a threefold increase in atmospheric wave events associated with severe summer weather in the past 75 years, according to a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. This might explain why long-range forecasts underestimate occurrences of fatal heat waves, droughts, and floods.

In the 1950s, the Earth experienced about one such event per summer, but recent data shows around three per summer. These planetary waves have been linked to significant weather events, including the 2021 Pacific Northwest heat wave and the 2010 Russian heat wave. Co-author Michael Mann explained that a visual representation of these waves can be seen as the waviness in the jet stream.

The study suggests human activity, particularly fossil fuel burning, is the primary driver of these phenomena, as the Arctic is warming faster than the rest of the world. Experts warn that unless greenhouse gas emissions are curbed, extreme weather will become more frequent and intense, further impacting global climate patterns.

