US Backs Pangolin Protection: A Crucial Step for Global Biodiversity

US officials announced new proposals on Monday to protect the pangolin, a small nocturnal mammal known for its scales, under the Endangered Species Act. This initiative aims to address the rampant trafficking of pangolins, often targeted for their scales and meat in traditional Chinese medicine, as reported by the World Wildlife Fund.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service plans to extend protections to four Asian species of pangolins and three African species, with seven species identified as at risk of extinction by the Center for Biological Diversity. The Endangered Species Act, signed into law in 1973, plays a vital role in preserving biodiversity and protecting over 2,000 species worldwide.

Experts stress the urgency of the new protections, especially as habitat loss due to climate change threatens biodiversity. The proposed endangerment listing would enforce stricter trade restrictions on pangolin parts in the US, which are currently protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species.