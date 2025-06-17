Left Menu

India Enters a New Quantum Era with Breakthrough in Quantum Communication

India has achieved a major milestone in quantum communication, demonstrating quantum secure communication via free-space optical links at IIT-Delhi. This advances quantum cyber security and lays the groundwork for future applications like Quantum Key Distribution. The achievement is part of India's broader goals for quantum technology development.

  • India

India has reached a significant milestone in the quantum communication field, marking a vital step forward in quantum cybersecurity. The Defence Ministry announced that an experimental success in free-space quantum secure communication using quantum entanglement has been achieved over a distance of more than one kilometer on the IIT-Delhi campus.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed this as a 'game-changer' for future warfare, crediting the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and IIT-Delhi for ushering India into a 'new quantum era.' Officials noted that this development paves the way for real-time quantum cybersecurity applications, such as long-distance Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), quantum networks, and a future quantum internet.

The experiment delivered a secure key rate of nearly 240 bits per second with a quantum bit error rate under 7 percent. Recognized as a significant advancement, it reflects India's broader ambitions to enhance quantum technologies. The initiative, supported by the Directorate of Futuristic Technology Management, DFTR, is among ongoing DRDO supported projects through industry-academia collaborations.

