The European Commissioner for Defence and Space has expressed concerns over hypothetical scenarios that could drastically alter the landscape of international alliances. On Monday, the Commissioner cited that a U.S. attempt to seize Greenland by force would lead to the dissolution of NATO.

According to governing treaties, European Union member states are mandated to assist Denmark in the event of military aggression. Such obligations underscore the seriousness of the hypothetical scenario as described by Andrius Kubilius, the Commissioner, during a security conference in Sweden.

Kubilius backed statements from the Danish Prime Minister, asserting that any such aggressive action by the U.S. would not only terminate NATO but also leave a deeply negative impact among global communities.

