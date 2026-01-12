Left Menu

Arctic Tensions Rise: US, China, and Greenland in the Spotlight

China cautions the US against using other countries to further its interests in Greenland, as tensions rise over President Trump's aspirations to acquire the Arctic region. China emphasizes its activities comply with international law, amid concerns over sovereignty and geopolitical influence in the Arctic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nuuk | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:58 IST
  • Greenland

Tensions are escalating as China has warned the United States against using other nations as a pretext to advance its interests in Greenland. This statement comes amidst President Donald Trump's expressed desire for a deal to acquire Greenland, a move aimed at outmaneuvering both Russia and China in the Arctic.

Danish leaders have already voiced concerns, with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen suggesting that US acquisition of Greenland could spell the end for NATO. Meanwhile, Trump has doubled down on his stance, suggesting that failing to 'take Greenland' would result in Russian or Chinese control of the territory.

China, asserting its role as a 'near-Arctic state,' has announced plans like the 'Polar Silk Road' to extend its influence. In response to US concerns over a potential Chinese or Russian takeover, China's Foreign Ministry emphasized the peaceful and lawful nature of its Arctic activities, criticizing the US approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

