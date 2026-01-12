Left Menu

Carolina Kostner: Full Circle at Milano Cortina 2026

Former Italian figure skater Carolina Kostner returns to the Olympics at Milano Cortina 2026 as an advisor and TV commentator, two decades after her debut. Reflecting on her career filled with triumphs and setbacks, she embraces her new role in guiding future generations and fostering passion for the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:58 IST
Carolina Kostner, the former Italian figure skater, will complete her Olympic journey at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Games.

Two decades after being Italy's flag bearer in Turin, Kostner returns not as a competitor but as advisor to Japanese skater Yuma Kagiyama, focusing on artistic and choreographic elements.

Kostner, 38, will also serve as a TV commentator, joining a wave of sports veterans returning in new roles.

Kostner emphasizes the honor of representing Italy's skating community and reflects on her own Olympic debut.

Despite high expectations and challenges, she collected five European titles, world gold in 2012, and an Olympic bronze in 2014.

After overcoming a ban due to her ex-boyfriend's doping scandal, she concluded her competitive career post-Pyeongchang 2018.

Kostner advises young skaters to remain present, embrace difficulties, and approach the Olympics with gratitude and joy.

She aims to inspire the next generation, offering guidance as a mentor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

