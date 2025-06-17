Bharti Group to Transform New Delhi with Worldmark Global Business District

Bharti Group is set to revolutionize New Delhi's commercial landscape with the Worldmark Global Business District (GBD) in Aerocity. Envisioned as India's premier business hub, Worldmark aims to attract major corporations with its blend of cutting-edge office spaces and expansive retail facilities.

Spanning over 17 million square feet and requiring around 2 billion USD in investments, Worldmark promises a dynamic environment that meets global standards. Offering unparalleled leasing opportunities, it caters to companies seeking modern ecosystems that enhance productivity and growth.

Strategically located near the airport and major highways, the Worldmark GBD ensures easy accessibility and efficient commuting, a crucial need for businesses. As part of its ambitious expansion, Worldmark is also experiencing a surge in pre-leasing enquiries from various multinational companies.

