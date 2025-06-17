Left Menu

Bharti Group to Transform New Delhi with Worldmark Global Business District

Bharti Group is spearheading the development of Worldmark Global Business District in Aerocity, New Delhi, projected to be India's preeminent commercial hub. This district will offer state-of-the-art office and retail spaces, drawing multinational corporations and fostering economic growth with its strategic location and advanced facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurgaon | Updated: 17-06-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 10:18 IST
Bharti Group to Transform New Delhi with Worldmark Global Business District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bharti Group is set to revolutionize New Delhi's commercial landscape with the Worldmark Global Business District (GBD) in Aerocity. Envisioned as India's premier business hub, Worldmark aims to attract major corporations with its blend of cutting-edge office spaces and expansive retail facilities.

Spanning over 17 million square feet and requiring around 2 billion USD in investments, Worldmark promises a dynamic environment that meets global standards. Offering unparalleled leasing opportunities, it caters to companies seeking modern ecosystems that enhance productivity and growth.

Strategically located near the airport and major highways, the Worldmark GBD ensures easy accessibility and efficient commuting, a crucial need for businesses. As part of its ambitious expansion, Worldmark is also experiencing a surge in pre-leasing enquiries from various multinational companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025