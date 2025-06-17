Left Menu

Delhi Drenched: Monsoon Chaos and Relief

Pre-monsoon showers hit Delhi, offering relief from the heat but causing waterlogging and flight diversions. The IMD issued alerts predicting continued storms and advised precautions. Traffic disruptions and moderate air quality added to the challenges faced by residents.

Updated: 17-06-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:02 IST
Delhi Drenched: Monsoon Chaos and Relief
Pre-monsoon showers in Delhi brought respite from the heat on Tuesday but also led to waterlogging and traffic congestion in various parts of the city. The downpour resulted in the diversion of 12 flights at the Delhi airport during the afternoon due to adverse weather conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued a red alert for Delhi, forecasting thunderstorms with hail, heavy rainfall, and winds reaching up to 70 kmph in isolated areas. Several localities, including Delhi Cantonment and Delhi Rohtak Road, experienced knee-deep waterlogging, affecting vehicular movement.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Wednesday, predicting light to moderate rainfall and thundersqualls. Residents are advised to stay indoors and unplug electrical appliances during storms. The city's air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category, adding another layer to the city's ongoing challenges.

