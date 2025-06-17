Tragic Lightning Strikes Claim Lives in Madhya Pradesh

In a tragic sequence of events, lightning strikes have claimed the lives of four individuals in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli and Bhind districts, according to official reports on Tuesday.

The first incident unfolded at approximately 1:30 PM in Mahuang village, located 70 km from Singrauli's district headquarters. Two young cousins, Poonam Sahu, aged 16, and Anshika Sahu, aged 14, were fatally struck while collecting mangoes under a tree. Authorities have taken possession of their bodies and initiated an investigation.

The second lightning-related tragedy occurred in Indurkhi village, Bhind district. Victims Vidyaram Batham, 51, and Aashiq Khan, 18, were killed, and another individual, Sewaram, 55, sustained serious injuries during fieldwork. Local residents promptly intervened, transporting the injured to a community health centre for urgent medical attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)