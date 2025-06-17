Left Menu

Tragic Lightning Strikes Claim Lives in Madhya Pradesh

In two separate lightning strike incidents in Madhya Pradesh, four people, including two minors, lost their lives. The first incident occurred in Mahuang, Singrauli, killing two young cousins. The second was in Indurkhi, Bhind, where two men died and one was injured while working in the fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 17-06-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 22:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic sequence of events, lightning strikes have claimed the lives of four individuals in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli and Bhind districts, according to official reports on Tuesday.

The first incident unfolded at approximately 1:30 PM in Mahuang village, located 70 km from Singrauli's district headquarters. Two young cousins, Poonam Sahu, aged 16, and Anshika Sahu, aged 14, were fatally struck while collecting mangoes under a tree. Authorities have taken possession of their bodies and initiated an investigation.

The second lightning-related tragedy occurred in Indurkhi village, Bhind district. Victims Vidyaram Batham, 51, and Aashiq Khan, 18, were killed, and another individual, Sewaram, 55, sustained serious injuries during fieldwork. Local residents promptly intervened, transporting the injured to a community health centre for urgent medical attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

