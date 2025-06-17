Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase II: A Giant Leap Forward
The Telangana government has approved the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase II project, set to expand over 86.1 km across three corridors. The project, a joint venture with the central government, will cost Rs 19,579 crore. Funding includes contributions from the state, Centre, international loans, and PPP models.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development for urban transit, the Telangana government has sanctioned the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase II project. Spanning three corridors and extending over 86.1 kilometers, this ambitious initiative aims to enhance connectivity across the city, notably linking RGI Airport to Future City, Jubilee Bus Station to Medchal, and JBS to Shamirpet.
Constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 19,579 crore, this project will be executed as a 50:50 Joint Venture with the central government. The funding model comprises Rs 5,874 crore from the state, Rs 3,524 crore from the Centre, while Rs 9,398 crore will be sourced from international financial institutions, including JICA, ADB, and NDB, alongside a PPP component contributing Rs 783 crore, according to government sources.
This development marks a crucial step in elevating Hyderabad's infrastructural landscape, potentially transforming commute experiences and boosting the region's socio-economic fabric. With strategic investments and collaborative execution, the metro expansion promises to cater to the growing urban transit demands efficiently.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hyderabad
- Metro
- Rail
- Phase II
- Telangana
- Joint Venture
- Transport
- Infrastructure
- JICA
- ADB
ALSO READ
Telangana's Eco-Town Vision: Inspired by Japan's Kitakyushu
Evergent Technologies Unveils Global Innovation Hub in Telangana
Tragedy Strikes at Telangana Institute: Patient's Death and Illness Outbreak Raise Concerns
Delhi Set to Launch Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0 to Revamp Transport
Rachel Reeves Unveils £15.6 Billion Transport Boost for UK Cities