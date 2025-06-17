Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase II: A Giant Leap Forward

In a significant development for urban transit, the Telangana government has sanctioned the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase II project. Spanning three corridors and extending over 86.1 kilometers, this ambitious initiative aims to enhance connectivity across the city, notably linking RGI Airport to Future City, Jubilee Bus Station to Medchal, and JBS to Shamirpet.

Constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 19,579 crore, this project will be executed as a 50:50 Joint Venture with the central government. The funding model comprises Rs 5,874 crore from the state, Rs 3,524 crore from the Centre, while Rs 9,398 crore will be sourced from international financial institutions, including JICA, ADB, and NDB, alongside a PPP component contributing Rs 783 crore, according to government sources.

This development marks a crucial step in elevating Hyderabad's infrastructural landscape, potentially transforming commute experiences and boosting the region's socio-economic fabric. With strategic investments and collaborative execution, the metro expansion promises to cater to the growing urban transit demands efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)