Left Menu

India Unveils New Green Mission to Combat Ecosystem Degradation

The government of India launched an updated National Mission for Green India to restore degraded ecosystems. The initiative targets the Western Ghats, Himalayas, and Aravalli ranges, aiming to sequester 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of CO2 by 2030, aligning with the Paris Agreement's climate commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 08:46 IST
India Unveils New Green Mission to Combat Ecosystem Degradation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to tackle the environmental challenges posed by deforestation and pollution, the Indian government has launched an updated version of the National Mission for Green India. This initiative focuses on restoring degraded forest ecosystems across the Western Ghats, Himalayas, and Aravalli ranges.

Launched on the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, the mission aims to create an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent by 2030. Part of India's commitments under the Paris Agreement, this move is expected to have a significant impact on climate change mitigation and biodiversity preservation.

The mission outlines strategic projects like the Aravalli Green Wall project, which seeks to combat desertification and groundwater depletion, and the restoration of mangroves and bamboo forests to enhance ecological balance and support local livelihoods. The initiative also addresses the challenges faced by the arid regions of northwest India and the biodiversity hotspots in the Western Ghats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025