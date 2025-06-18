India Unveils New Green Mission to Combat Ecosystem Degradation

In a bid to tackle the environmental challenges posed by deforestation and pollution, the Indian government has launched an updated version of the National Mission for Green India. This initiative focuses on restoring degraded forest ecosystems across the Western Ghats, Himalayas, and Aravalli ranges.

Launched on the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, the mission aims to create an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent by 2030. Part of India's commitments under the Paris Agreement, this move is expected to have a significant impact on climate change mitigation and biodiversity preservation.

The mission outlines strategic projects like the Aravalli Green Wall project, which seeks to combat desertification and groundwater depletion, and the restoration of mangroves and bamboo forests to enhance ecological balance and support local livelihoods. The initiative also addresses the challenges faced by the arid regions of northwest India and the biodiversity hotspots in the Western Ghats.

