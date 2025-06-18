Countdown Reset: Indian Astronaut's Mission to Space Station Delayed

The launch of the Axiom-4 mission, which features Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, has been rescheduled to June 22. Axiom Space confirmed the delay is to allow NASA to review operations on the International Space Station after recent repairs on the Russian segment. The mission was initially scheduled for June 19.

The mission marks a milestone for India, Hungary, and Poland, as astronauts from these countries prepare to return to space. The mission, led by Commander Peggy Whitson, will lift off from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.

Axiom Space noted that an oxygen leak detected in the Falcon-9 boosters and issues in the Russian module led to multiple postponements. Despite the delays, the crew remains in good spirits, awaiting the new launch date as they stay in quarantine in Florida.

(With inputs from agencies.)