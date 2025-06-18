IAEA Showcases Nuclear Science to Tackle Marine Plastic Pollution at UN Meet

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) underscored its expanding role in protecting marine ecosystems and combating plastic pollution at the 2025 United Nations Ocean Conference, held last week in Nice, France. With more than 10,000 participants, including scientists, diplomats, civil society leaders, and government officials, the conference spotlighted innovative technologies and urgent action to address the triple planetary crisis: climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution.

Co-hosted by France and Costa Rica, the conference sought to accelerate global progress toward Sustainable Development Goal 14 (Life Below Water). The IAEA emerged as a key player in showcasing how nuclear and isotopic technologies can offer data-driven, scalable solutions to safeguard the world’s oceans.

NUTEC Plastics Initiative Gains Global Momentum

In a major update during the conference, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi shared significant progress on the agency’s flagship initiative, NUTEC Plastics (Nuclear Technology for Controlling Plastic Pollution).

“Four years ago, we launched NUTEC Plastics to give countries practical tools to understand and reduce marine microplastic pollution. Today, I am proud to report that 99 countries are now involved, and over 100 Member State laboratories are actively engaged,” Grossi announced.

Launched in 2021, NUTEC Plastics helps countries apply nuclear techniques both to monitor microplastics in the marine environment and to enhance plastic recycling through radiation processing. The initiative aims to tackle marine litter holistically—from detection and analysis to advanced waste management practices.

From Monaco to Manila: A Global Push for Innovation and Cooperation

IAEA’s Marine Environment Laboratories in Monaco played a prominent role at the conference. Laboratory Director Florence Descroix-Comanducci emphasized that nuclear science is central to monitoring ocean health, particularly in the context of plastic waste.

“Isotopic techniques enable us to track the origin and behavior of microplastics, assess their impact on ecosystems, and build harmonized global data sets to inform international responses—including the forthcoming UN plastics treaty,” Descroix-Comanducci said.

These laboratories are also helping countries standardize research protocols and build local capacity to support evidence-based policy development, especially among developing countries and Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

The IAEA is set to further advance this mission during the International High-Level Forum on NUTEC Plastics, scheduled for 25–26 November 2025 in Manila, Philippines. The forum will convene scientists, policymakers, and industry leaders to evaluate current achievements, identify obstacles, and expand regional and international partnerships for sustainable plastic waste management.

Scientific Events Highlight a “Source-to-Sea” Approach

Throughout the week-long conference, the IAEA hosted and participated in over a dozen events, including panel discussions on research vessels moored at the Port of Nice. These focused on:

Marine litter and microplastics

Ocean acidification and blue carbon

Carbon dioxide removal technologies

Support for SIDS and regional ocean resilience strategies

Radiation-based innovations in plastic recycling

A recurring theme in the discussions was the need to address the entire plastic life cycle, from production and use to disposal, through a “source-to-sea” approach.

Martin Adams, Head of the Environment Department at the European Environment Agency, noted:

“Our metrics on marine litter are moving in the right direction. We don’t need perfect knowledge—just enough data to act effectively and now.”

Nuclear Science: A Vital Tool in the Fight Against Ocean Pollution

The IAEA stressed that plastic pollution is not only an environmental issue but a public health threat. Microplastics have been found infiltrating the human body and marine food chains, posing long-term ecological and biological risks. According to UN projections, plastic pollution could reach 37 million metric tons annually by 2040 without decisive global action.

Nuclear tools—such as radiotracers, neutron activation analysis, and isotope hydrology—offer unparalleled precision in tracing pollutants, identifying contamination hotspots, and modeling ecosystem behavior. These tools are already being used to inform climate adaptation strategies, fisheries management, and ocean policy frameworks.

IAEA's Role in the Plastic Treaty Negotiations

The IAEA’s data and technical guidance are also feeding into negotiations for a legally binding international agreement on plastic pollution, led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). The treaty, now in its final stages, is expected to be finalized by the end of 2025 in Geneva, following five global sessions.

As countries work to align science and regulation, the IAEA is positioned to be a key enabler, helping bridge the gap between laboratory science and legal instruments through capacity-building and standardized monitoring.

Looking Ahead: Science for Action and Ocean Stewardship

The IAEA’s participation in the 2025 UN Ocean Conference affirms its role not only as a nuclear watchdog but as a scientific partner for sustainable development. By combining advanced technologies with global collaboration, the agency is actively contributing to solutions that protect marine ecosystems, mitigate climate change, and safeguard human health.