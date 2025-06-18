Left Menu

Troves of Rain and Rescue: Evacuation Efforts Amidst South China Floods

Floodwaters overwhelmed towns in China's Guangdong province, prompting the evacuation of 30,000 residents in Huaiji County. Streets became canals after heavy rains linked to Tropical Storm Wutip. Rescue workers, utilizing rubber dinghies, delivered essential supplies to isolated people amid widespread power and internet outages.

  • China

Rescue efforts intensified in southern China's Guangdong province as floodwaters inundated towns, leading to the evacuation of approximately 30,000 people from Huaiji County. Rescue workers used rubber dinghies to ferry residents to safety and deliver essential supplies like food and water.

Days of relentless rain, exacerbated by Tropical Storm Wutip, have left more than half of the county's roads submerged. Power and internet outages are widespread, transforming urban areas into waterways. The Suijiang River's overflow turned streets into canals, with aerial footage revealing high-rise buildings protruding from muddy waters.

The crisis echoes the devastating impact of the storm, which triggered deadly landslides in the Guangxi region. Amid the turmoil, rescue teams focused on evacuating critically ill patients and delivering vital supplies to vulnerable groups like newborns, children, and the elderly, underscoring the urgency of the ongoing operations.

