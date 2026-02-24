Tragic Storm Strikes Khandagiri: One Dead, Two Injured

A tragic weather event unfolded in the Khandagiri area of Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, leading to the death of one individual and injuries to two others, as announced by local police authorities.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack experienced severe thunderstorms, marked by rain, lightning, and gusty winds, causing a noticeable drop in temperatures and resulting in widespread waterlogging.

A hoarding collapse at Aiginia Square during the storm was identified as the cause of death and injuries, with the affected seeking refuge under the structure. The incident underscores the larger pattern of adverse weather across several districts influenced by a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)