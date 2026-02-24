Left Menu

Tragic Storm Strikes Khandagiri: One Dead, Two Injured

A rain-related incident in Bhubaneswar's Khandagiri area resulted in one death and two injuries. Severe weather, including thunderstorms and wind, affected the area, causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions. An advertising hoarding collapse was responsible for the casualties as individuals sought shelter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-02-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 22:13 IST
Tragic Storm Strikes Khandagiri: One Dead, Two Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic weather event unfolded in the Khandagiri area of Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, leading to the death of one individual and injuries to two others, as announced by local police authorities.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack experienced severe thunderstorms, marked by rain, lightning, and gusty winds, causing a noticeable drop in temperatures and resulting in widespread waterlogging.

A hoarding collapse at Aiginia Square during the storm was identified as the cause of death and injuries, with the affected seeking refuge under the structure. The incident underscores the larger pattern of adverse weather across several districts influenced by a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Party's Urdu Campaign Video Sparks Electoral Debate in Manchester

Green Party's Urdu Campaign Video Sparks Electoral Debate in Manchester

 United Kingdom
2
Canada Confronts OpenAI Over ChatGPT Safety Protocols Amid Mass Shooting Concerns

Canada Confronts OpenAI Over ChatGPT Safety Protocols Amid Mass Shooting Con...

 Global
3
Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives on Bihar Highway

Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives on Bihar Highway

 India
4
Shaheen Shah Afridi's Bowling Dominates England's Lineup

Shaheen Shah Afridi's Bowling Dominates England's Lineup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026