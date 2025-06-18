Hurricane Erick Intensifies Toward Mexico: Preparedness Underway

Hurricane Erick is rapidly advancing toward Mexico's Pacific coast, prompting concerns of heavy rain, fierce winds, and potential mudslides in the southern coastal regions. The US National Hurricane Center forecasts rainfall of up to 51 centimeters in states such as Oaxaca and Guerrero, elevating the risk of flooding in terrains prone to mudslides.

The Category 1 storm, currently positioned about 205 kilometers from Puerto Angel, boasts maximum sustained winds of 140 kph and is anticipated to intensify as it nears land, possibly reaching major hurricane status by Thursday. Such storms are classified under Category 3 or higher, with wind speeds exceeding 180 kph.

Acapulco, recently devastated by Hurricane Otis, remains on high alert as Erick's trajectory could bring more destruction. Authorities, including Guerrero's governor Evelyn Salgado, have taken preventive measures by closing schools and preparing shelters, emphasizing the lessons learned from past disasters to protect life and property.

