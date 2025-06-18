Left Menu

Hurricane Erick Intensifies Toward Mexico: Preparedness Underway

Hurricane Erick is nearing Mexico's Pacific coast, expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and possible mudslides. The Category 1 storm is forecast to intensify into a major hurricane, impacting states including Oaxaca and Guerrero. Precautionary measures are being taken, especially near Acapulco, recently affected by Hurricane Otis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 18-06-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:39 IST
Hurricane Erick Intensifies Toward Mexico: Preparedness Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hurricane Erick is rapidly advancing toward Mexico's Pacific coast, prompting concerns of heavy rain, fierce winds, and potential mudslides in the southern coastal regions. The US National Hurricane Center forecasts rainfall of up to 51 centimeters in states such as Oaxaca and Guerrero, elevating the risk of flooding in terrains prone to mudslides.

The Category 1 storm, currently positioned about 205 kilometers from Puerto Angel, boasts maximum sustained winds of 140 kph and is anticipated to intensify as it nears land, possibly reaching major hurricane status by Thursday. Such storms are classified under Category 3 or higher, with wind speeds exceeding 180 kph.

Acapulco, recently devastated by Hurricane Otis, remains on high alert as Erick's trajectory could bring more destruction. Authorities, including Guerrero's governor Evelyn Salgado, have taken preventive measures by closing schools and preparing shelters, emphasizing the lessons learned from past disasters to protect life and property.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025