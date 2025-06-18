Delhi Breathes Easy: Cleanest Air Day Recorded in Months

Delhi celebrated a notable improvement in air quality on Wednesday, marking its cleanest day in more than eight months. The Air Quality Index (AQI) descended to a 'satisfactory' level of 81, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

This significant drop in pollution levels is the best recorded since September 29, 2024, when the AQI was 76. The Central Pollution Control Board describes an AQI between zero and 50 as 'good', and 51 to 100 as 'satisfactory'.

Concurrently, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a thunderstorm with moderate to heavy rainfall for later in the evening, issuing a 'yellow' alert. Earlier, an 'orange' warning had been in place, advising residents about impending moderate rainfall and gusty winds.

(With inputs from agencies.)