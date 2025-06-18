Delhi Breathes Easy: Cleanest Air Day Recorded in Months
Delhi experienced its cleanest air in over eight months, with the Air Quality Index falling to 81, categorized as 'satisfactory'. This is the capital's best air quality in 261 days, with the last comparable day being on September 29, 2024. The city also anticipated thunderstorms and moderate rainfall.
- Country:
- India
Delhi celebrated a notable improvement in air quality on Wednesday, marking its cleanest day in more than eight months. The Air Quality Index (AQI) descended to a 'satisfactory' level of 81, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
This significant drop in pollution levels is the best recorded since September 29, 2024, when the AQI was 76. The Central Pollution Control Board describes an AQI between zero and 50 as 'good', and 51 to 100 as 'satisfactory'.
Concurrently, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a thunderstorm with moderate to heavy rainfall for later in the evening, issuing a 'yellow' alert. Earlier, an 'orange' warning had been in place, advising residents about impending moderate rainfall and gusty winds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- cleanest air
- AQI
- CPCB
- pollution
- weather alert
- IMD
- thunderstorm
- rainfall
- temperature
ALSO READ
Unveiling the Hidden Pathways: How PM2.5 Air Pollution Affects Premature Birth Risk
Delhi's Infrastructure Overhaul: A Move Towards a Pollution-Free Future
World Environment Day: UN sounds alarm on plastic pollution crisis
Arunachal Pradesh Leads Charge in 'One Nation, One Mission: End Plastic Pollution'
Delhi Residents Urge Swift Government Action on Air Pollution